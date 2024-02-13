FREE PODCAST 2/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cody and Seth react to last week’s events, Becky addresses WrestleMania aspirations, WM40 scenarios, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts on the intriguing focus on Sami Zayn in recent weeks and where that could end up as it relates to Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. Then they talk with callers with a lot of WrestleMania 40 scenarios, is there any buyer’s regret over the shift from Rock to Cody as Roman’s opponent, will there be a night one tag match, is Elimination Chamber shaping up to be a disappointment, who is the true leader of WWE, was the Kickoff event a bit of a mess in retrospect, will Rock vs. Reigns ever happen, and more. Thoughts and reactions to other segments on Raw throughout, too.

