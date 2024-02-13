News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/12 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody and Seth chat about WrestleMania developments, Cody has Sami’s back, Becky addresses Chamber and WM aspirations, Chamber qualifiers (31 min.)

February 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollings chatting about WrestleMania developments, Cody shows he has Sami Zayn’s back, Becky Lynch addresses Chamber and WM aspirations, Chamber qualifiers, and Jey earns title shot against Gunther.

