News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-1-2017): Mailbag Questions on CM Punk, “This is awesome!” chants, Samoa Joe, Seth’s injury, impact of chairshots, ROH, old stars vs. young stars in Rumble (83 min.)

February 13, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 1, 2017 episode.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • “This is Awesome!” chants
  • Samoa Joe
  • Seth Rollins’ injury
  • Kicking out of finishers
  • Knowing the impact of chairshots
  • The Jericho-Owens dynamic
  • ROH’s contract and business approach
  • Old stars vs. younger stars in the Rumble
  • C.M. Punk.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A review of Bellator 174 and UFC on Fox from the previous weekend.
  • A preview that weekend’s UFC event.
  • Thoughts on Conor McGregor’s pay-chat with fans and why he’s a huge underdog against Floyd Mayweather.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024