VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-1-2017): Mailbag Questions on CM Punk, “This is awesome!” chants, Samoa Joe, Seth’s injury, impact of chairshots, ROH, old stars vs. young stars in Rumble (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 1, 2017 episode.

MAILBAG TOPICS…

“This is Awesome!” chants

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins’ injury

Kicking out of finishers

Knowing the impact of chairshots

The Jericho-Owens dynamic

ROH’s contract and business approach

Old stars vs. younger stars in the Rumble

C.M. Punk.

MMA TOPICS…

A review of Bellator 174 and UFC on Fox from the previous weekend.

A preview that weekend’s UFC event.

Thoughts on Conor McGregor’s pay-chat with fans and why he’s a huge underdog against Floyd Mayweather.

