VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-1-2017): Mailbag Questions on CM Punk, “This is awesome!” chants, Samoa Joe, Seth’s injury, impact of chairshots, ROH, old stars vs. young stars in Rumble (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 1, 2017 episode.
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- “This is Awesome!” chants
- Samoa Joe
- Seth Rollins’ injury
- Kicking out of finishers
- Knowing the impact of chairshots
- The Jericho-Owens dynamic
- ROH’s contract and business approach
- Old stars vs. younger stars in the Rumble
- C.M. Punk.
MMA TOPICS…
- A review of Bellator 174 and UFC on Fox from the previous weekend.
- A preview that weekend’s UFC event.
- Thoughts on Conor McGregor’s pay-chat with fans and why he’s a huge underdog against Floyd Mayweather.
