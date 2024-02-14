VIP AUDIO 2/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Chris Cruise on Joey Styles replacing Jim Ross, working with Dusty Rhodes as a WCW announcer, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the February 16, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In this episode, James was joined by Chris Cruise, a former WCW announcer to discuss his recent PWTorch.com guest editorial on Joey Styles. Cruise broke down the flaws of WWE’s logic for using Joey Styles, how Joey entered WWE in a lose-lose situation following Jim Ross, why The Coach is regaining his confidence being positioned with Joey, why he went from CNN to WCW, working with Dusty Rhodes, the difference between calling “sports entertainment” and wrestling, the decline in the wrestling product, giving the fans what they want, the basis behind Eddie Guerrero being used on Smackdown, Wal-Mart, mortgages, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO