FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Rock’s Smackdown promo, do 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV, Elimination Chamber preview, WWE production innovations, Shotzi, Dynamite, more (130 min.)

The last week of WWE happenings with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre

Reaction to more key segments and matches on Smackdown and Raw.

A preview the Elimination Chamber with predictions plus evaluating the line-up and hype

Some talk about the latest WWE production innovations with AEW planning some changes next.

Do the 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV

Shotzi’s injury and women’s higher rate of injury in pro wrestling and sports in general

AEW Dynamite preview

Ice Cube talks AEW

Jim Ross update

Paul Roman speaks about Vince McMahon allegations on News Nation

Rev Pro booker interview

