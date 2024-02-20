News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Rock’s Smackdown promo, do 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV, Elimination Chamber preview, WWE production innovations, Shotzi, Dynamite, more (130 min.)

February 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:

  • The last week of WWE happenings with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre
  • Reaction to more key segments and matches on Smackdown and Raw.
  • A preview the Elimination Chamber with predictions plus evaluating the line-up and hype
  • Some talk about the latest WWE production innovations with AEW planning some changes next.
  • Do the 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV
  • Shotzi’s injury and women’s higher rate of injury in pro wrestling and sports in general
  • AEW Dynamite preview
  • Ice Cube talks AEW
  • Jim Ross update
  • Paul Roman speaks about Vince McMahon allegations on News Nation
  • Rev Pro booker interview

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024