FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk Rock’s Smackdown promo, do 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV, Elimination Chamber preview, WWE production innovations, Shotzi, Dynamite, more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann. They discuss these topics:
- The last week of WWE happenings with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre
- Reaction to more key segments and matches on Smackdown and Raw.
- A preview the Elimination Chamber with predictions plus evaluating the line-up and hype
- Some talk about the latest WWE production innovations with AEW planning some changes next.
- Do the 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV
- Shotzi’s injury and women’s higher rate of injury in pro wrestling and sports in general
- AEW Dynamite preview
- Ice Cube talks AEW
- Jim Ross update
- Paul Roman speaks about Vince McMahon allegations on News Nation
- Rev Pro booker interview
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.