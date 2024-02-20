FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kofi awarded WWE Title match against Bryan, second day of four NXT wrestlers on main roster for no apparent reason, live callers, on-site report (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (2-20-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from New Orleans, La. They discuss Kofi Kingston being awarded the WWE Title match at Fastlane and whether he’s a good choice to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, who is more likely to turn between Shane McMahon and Miz, the second day of four NXT wrestlers beating main roster wrestlers for no apparent reason, and more. The on-site correspondent talks about crowd reactions including Corey Graves, Shane and Miz, NXT wrestlers, Asuka, and more.

