AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,868 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,074.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hook & “Hangman” Adam Page & RVD – Trios match
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR – Tag team match
- “Timeless” Toni Storm in singles match
- Deonna Purrazzo in singles match
