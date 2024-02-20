AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Where: Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,868 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,074.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hook & “Hangman” Adam Page & RVD – Trios match

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR – Tag team match

“Timeless” Toni Storm in singles match

Deonna Purrazzo in singles match

