News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells, Hazelwood, and Lindberg discuss Shotzi’s injury and the audible called, Anderson & Gallows calling out tag champions, Briggs vs. Jensen, more (133 min.)

February 21, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Nate Lindberg cover NXT featuring Shotzi’s bad injury and the audible called, Anderson & Gallows calling out the tag champions, a surprisingly strong Briggs vs. Jensen affair, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024