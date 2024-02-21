VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1863 (Feb. 21, 2023): Cover story on WWE going back to Cody vs. Reigns, Parks column on Rock at WrestleMania, Counihan column on Fantastica Mania, Keller’s TV reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1863

Cover-dated February 21, 2024

LINK: 1863 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on WWE putting Cody Rhodes back in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns… Greg Parks’s column on possible roles for The Rock at WrestleMania… Alan Counihan column on Fantastica Mania… Keller’s TV reports… Torch Newswire… More…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)