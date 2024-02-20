VIP AUDIO 2/20 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rock’s Smackdown promo, do 2K24 wrestler scores belong on WWE TV, Elimination Chamber preview, WWE production innovations, Shotzi, Dynamite, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich begin with a discussion on the last week of WWE happenings with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre plus more key segments and matches on Smackdown and Raw. Then they preview the Elimination Chamber with predictions plus evaluating the line-up and hype. Also, some talk about the latest WWE production innovations with AEW planning some changes next, do the 2K24 wrestler wrestler scores belong on WWE TV, Shotzi’s injury, AEW Dynamite preview, Ice Cube talks AEW, Jim Ross update, Paul Roman speaks about Vince McMahon allegations on News Nation, Rev Pro, and more.

