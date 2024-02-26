VIP AUDIO 2/26 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-8-2017): Samoa Joe vs. Reigns, Goldberg vs. KO added to Fastlane, KO-Jericho latest, Cruiserweights given two segments on Raw, Elimination Chamber preview (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 8, 2017 episode covering all of the top happenings on Raw and Smackdown this week including Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. John Cena, the build-up for Elimination Chamber including three women’s matches on the PPV line-up, the Goldberg Universal Title match against Kevin Owens added to Fastlane and various things that could portend, the latest with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho, the Cruiserweights given two segments in the third hour on Raw, and more. Also, a full preview of the Elimination Chamber line-up.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO