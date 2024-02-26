VIP AUDIO 2/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-25-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Rey Mysterio added to WrestleMania main event, second ECW PPV thoughts, Sting-Alex Shelley angle, WCW reunion PPV, Vince announcement (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the Feb. 25, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

Rey Mysterio being added to WrestleMania’s main event

Potential plans for Rob Van Dam at WrestleMania

Thoughts on the second ECW reunion PPV

The Sting-Alex Shelley angle

Samoa Joe’s contract extension

The impact of the new CEO in TNA on Jeff Jarrett’s dominance

The WCW reunion PPV with a discussion of the name and talent and promoter and viability

WWE.com’s confusing presentation format

Vince McMahon’s big announcement.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

