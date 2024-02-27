FREE PODCAST 2/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lindberg: Drew and Seth chat about Bloodline and WrestleMania, Priest confronts Waller, Sami’s WM journey, live callers, mailbag (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nate Lindberg from the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast. They talk about Cody Rhodes challenging The Rock becoming a central focus of multiple wrestlers and storylines including a conversation between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. They talk with callers and answer Mailbag questions about Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley, Drew-Seth, New Day vs. Imperium, Gunther’s WM match possibilities, Rock-Cody prospects, and much more.

