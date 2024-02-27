News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-8-2017): WWE’s XFL documentary, will pro wrestling end up on Netflix, Impact’s start to 2017, yet-to-be written wrestling books, McGregor, Bellas, Goldberg (120 min.)

February 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • ESPN’s documentary on the XFL
  • WWE Network’s Wrestlemania Dallas special
  • New Japan’s New Beginning Sapporo

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Impact’s start in 2017 and what’s the highlight so far but what’s the overall vibe?
  • Is the best chance of a future competitor of significance to WWE a start-up on Netflix and should it be a limited episode seasonal series and who should you build around?
  • Could the crowd turn on Goldberg if he squashes Kevin Owens?
  • Which of the Bella Twins is smarter and what does Todd have against Nikki exactly?
  • If the XFL had lasted would there be more CTE lawsuits?
  • What are the best yet-to-be-written potential wrestling books and what are odds Undertaker or Vince McMahon write a book?
  • Could the Ali Act affect Conor McGregor’s UFC and boxing future?
  • A look back at UFC Fight Night headlined by the Korean Zombie
  • A preview of UFC 208

