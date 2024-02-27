VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-8-2017): WWE’s XFL documentary, will pro wrestling end up on Netflix, Impact’s start to 2017, yet-to-be written wrestling books, McGregor, Bellas, Goldberg (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- ESPN’s documentary on the XFL
- WWE Network’s Wrestlemania Dallas special
- New Japan’s New Beginning Sapporo
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Impact’s start in 2017 and what’s the highlight so far but what’s the overall vibe?
- Is the best chance of a future competitor of significance to WWE a start-up on Netflix and should it be a limited episode seasonal series and who should you build around?
- Could the crowd turn on Goldberg if he squashes Kevin Owens?
- Which of the Bella Twins is smarter and what does Todd have against Nikki exactly?
- If the XFL had lasted would there be more CTE lawsuits?
- What are the best yet-to-be-written potential wrestling books and what are odds Undertaker or Vince McMahon write a book?
- Could the Ali Act affect Conor McGregor’s UFC and boxing future?
- A look back at UFC Fight Night headlined by the Korean Zombie
- A preview of UFC 208
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.