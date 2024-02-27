VIP AUDIO 2/27 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (2-8-2017): WWE’s XFL documentary, will pro wrestling end up on Netflix, Impact’s start to 2017, yet-to-be written wrestling books, McGregor, Bellas, Goldberg (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back just over seven years to the Feb. 8, 2017 episode covering these topics:

ESPN’s documentary on the XFL

WWE Network’s Wrestlemania Dallas special

New Japan’s New Beginning Sapporo

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Impact’s start in 2017 and what’s the highlight so far but what’s the overall vibe?

Is the best chance of a future competitor of significance to WWE a start-up on Netflix and should it be a limited episode seasonal series and who should you build around?

Could the crowd turn on Goldberg if he squashes Kevin Owens?

Which of the Bella Twins is smarter and what does Todd have against Nikki exactly?

If the XFL had lasted would there be more CTE lawsuits?

What are the best yet-to-be-written potential wrestling books and what are odds Undertaker or Vince McMahon write a book?

Could the Ali Act affect Conor McGregor’s UFC and boxing future?

A look back at UFC Fight Night headlined by the Korean Zombie

A preview of UFC 208

