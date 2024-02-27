VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody vs. Waller, Cody-Heyman exchange, Drew-Seth exchange, Becky-Ripley exchange, Imperium vs. New Day, Sami vs. Nakamura (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 26 edition of WWE Raw featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Grayson Waller, a Cody-Paul Heyman exchange, a Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins exchange, a Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley exchange, Imperium vs. New Day, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

