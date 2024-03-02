AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/2): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Where: Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,413 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,282.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & Hook & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage & Killswitch & Roderick Strong & Brian Cage – 8-Man Tag match
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin – All-Star Scramble Qualifying Match
- Deonna Purrazzo and “Timeless”Toni Storm to speak
