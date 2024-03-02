News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (3/2): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

March 2, 2024

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Where: Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,413 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 3,282.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta & Hook & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage & Killswitch & Roderick Strong & Brian Cage – 8-Man Tag match
  • Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Bryan Keith vs. Dante Martin – All-Star Scramble Qualifying Match
  • Deonna Purrazzo and “Timeless”Toni Storm to speak

