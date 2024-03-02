VIP AUDIO 3/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-2-2006) – TNA Impact Update: R-Truth’s push, Christian-Monty Brown build, Alex Shelley, Sting, All-Cage Lockdown PPV concept, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 2, 2006 episode of the TNA Impact Update with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Paul Madavi. They discussed current events in TNA including the build up of Christian-Monty Brown, Brown’s development in the ring, the lack of creativity with Christian’s promos, TNA not taking advantage of Christian’s connection with the audience, Alex Shelley’s voyeuristic exploits, whether Shelley will slide into the background once Sting returns, Ron Killings’s new push, the mixed signals of TNA putting Killings in a tag team role, and the discussion turns upside down with a discussion of the April all-cage Lockdown PPV.

