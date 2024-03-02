VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #800 (March 6, 2004): Cover Story on WWE and TNA toning down content amidst scrutiny, WWE Newswire, Hart-Punk Fight Detail, McNeill on Guerrero-Angle

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #800 cover-dated March 6, 2004: This issue opens with the Top Five Stories of the Week. What topped the list this week?… Wade Keller’s “Cover Story” looking at WWE and TNA toning down the content of their product in reaction to the mainstream backlash after the Super Bowl incident… WWE Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for first-generation breaking insider backstage news on WWE each week… TNA Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for first-generation breaking insider backstage news on TNA each week… ROH Newswire: The very latest news and details on upcoming shows, reaction to the Teddy Hart-C.M. Punk fight, and more… Jason Powell’s weekly “On Topic” column featuring his February Hitlist including analysis of the Teddy Hart-C.M. Punk fallout, Goldberg’s future, and more… Pat McNeill’s weekly “McNeill Factor” column with a fascinating psycho-analysis of Vince McMahon’s likely motivation for the scripting of the Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle feud… Bill Apter “Torch Talk,” pt. 7 with Apter’s insight into the evolution of wrestling jouranalism over the last 25 years, his reaction to it, and why he left Pro Wrestling Illustrated several years ago… Mitchell’s Memo featuring part seven of his facsinating “Ultimate Ric Flair DVD Liner Notes” series with insight and comments into what was happening behind the scenes during each of the segments of the Flair DVD… Wade Keller’s in-depth “Video Review” of the Ring of Honor’s just-released “War of the Wire” video taped originally on 11-29-03. Keller’s review includes star ratings for each match, match analysis, angle and storyline analysis, and an overview of the entire show’s quality with a 1-10 score. New ROH videos are now reviewed in detail shortly after their release in the Torch Newsletter… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” editorial page featuring his random thoughts on “suspension of disbelief” in wrestling as it relates to ROH and this week’s Raw, the lack of major legends on WM20, the elevation of Eddie Guerrero, why size doesn’t matter like it once did, and more…Plus, the NWA-TNA PPV Report, a Backtrack feature looking at the Torch Newsletter 10 Years Ago This Week, the Weekly Schedule…

