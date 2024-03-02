FREE PODCAST 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Rock’s counter offer to Cody, Reigns demands Rock acknowledge him, Dakota turns on Bayley, live callers, on-site report (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch. They talk about The Rock rejecting Cody Rhodes’s challenge for a singles match and countering with a stipulation-rich tag team match for night one of WrestleMania. Jason Australia is among the callers, Also, Brian from Phoenix chimes in with an on-site report. Live callers and emailers express their opinions on The Rock this season, plus Dakota Kai turns on Bayley and more.

