FREE PODCAST 3/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Rock’s counter offer to Cody, Reigns demands Rock acknowledge him, Dakota turns on Bayley, live callers, on-site report (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Goodspeed from PWTorch. They talk about The Rock rejecting Cody Rhodes’s challenge for a singles match and countering with a stipulation-rich tag team match for night one of WrestleMania. Jason Australia is among the callers, Also, Brian from Phoenix chimes in with an on-site report. Live callers and emailers express their opinions on The Rock this season, plus Dakota Kai turns on Bayley and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.