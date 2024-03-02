News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/1 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Rock responds to Cody challenge, Bayley & Dakota challenge Kabuki Warriors, plus Bron, Cargill, Knight, Orton, more (21 min.)

March 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 1 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring The Rock turning down Cody’s challenge but issuing one of his own, plus The Kabuki Warriors defend against Bayley & Dakota Kai, Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory, Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi, Bron Breakker in another squash, L.A. Knight searches for A.J. Styles, and more.

