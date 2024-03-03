FREE PODCAST 3/3 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: WWE’s strategy to deal with Punk’s absence in Chicago, Lesnar-Taker hype, inconsistencies in Hunter/Steph on-air appearances, NXT, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-4-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discussed WWE’s strategy to deal with C.M. Punk’s absence in Chicago, Brock Lesnar-Undertaker hype, inconsistencies in Hunter/Steph on-air appearances, and much more with live callers and email questions including a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO