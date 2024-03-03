VIP AUDIO 3/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-3-2006) – “Magnificent” Don Murano interview on WrestleMania planning, Hall of Fame, road schedule in 1980s vs. 2000s, Intercontinental Title value, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the March 3, 2006 episode of James Caldwell's "On Point" audio interview series. In this episode, James was joined by the top WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco about these topics:

WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Orndorff’s recent comments on the Hall of Fame

The value of the Intercontinental Title

The muscular look that was prominent in the ’80s and whether the look had an adverse long-term effect

The long-term planning that goes into WrestleMania

Having creative input into WrestleMania matches

The tough road schedule then vs. now

The first WWE European Vacation

Hawaii Championship Wrestling

Don’s favorite matches.

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

