FREE PODCAST 3/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (3-5-2019) Ronda snaps, Shield reunites, Hunter says his stuff’s real, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (3-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Philadelphia. They discuss Ronda Rousey snapping, The Shield reuniting, Hunter saying his stuff’s real, and much more.

