VIP AUDIO 3/3 – AEW Revolution PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann & Machado: Sting & Darby vs. Bucks in Sting’s retirement, Joe vs. Hangman vs. Swerve, Ospreay vs. Takeshita, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Revolution PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin, and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado. They review the show starting with the main event featuring Sting’s retirement match. Then they discuss the three-way for the World Hvt. Title From there, they march through the rest of the show starting with the pre-show matches all the way through Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Then they give overall thoughts on the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO