FREE PODCAST 3/8 – WKPWP 5 Yrs Ago PPV Preview: Keller & Sam Roberts discuss Fastlane’s entire line-up, predict which match will go on last, evaluate the hype (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (3-8-2019) to a PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest Sam Roberts from the “Not Sam Wrestling Podcast” and a panelist on the WWE Kickoff Shows. They previewed WWE Fastlane including the top four matches in-depth, plus an evaluation of every match on the announced line-up including the build-up for each match. They also predicted which match will go on last and look ahead a bit to WrestleMania.
