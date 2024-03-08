VIP AUDIO 3/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-7-2006) – News Briefs with Caldwell & Keller covering the top stories including the surprising ECW match Vince McMahon liked the most, Shane McMahon backstage at ECW, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 7, 8, and 9, 2006 episode of our News Brief Podcast series. Topics included the surprising ECW match Vince McMahon liked the most, the MTV wrestling series, TNA preparing for move to Thursday prime time, Shane McMahon backstage at ECW having a blast, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

