Related Articles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

MARCH 8, 2024

DALLAS, TX AT AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join PWTorch’s Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s opening segment with The Rock and Roman Reigns. They showed new graphics for the four men in the proposed tag team match for Night One of Wrestlemania XL.

-They showed a truck pulling into the parking lot around 5:00 PM Central time. The Rock emerged from the truck and put on a cowboy hat before making his way toward the arena.

-Roman Reigns was shown arriving with Paul Heyman and additional security, as ordered by Nick Aldis.

-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins arrived and stopped to chat with Nick Aldis before they made their way toward the locker room area.

-The camera panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show. A graphic was shown for the segment involving Rock, Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins. Wade Barrett promoted the segment and said we would get an answer from Rhodes and Rollins in regards to the Bloodline’s challenge.

-Logan Paul made his entrance.

-Logan Paul stood in the center of the ring with a mic. Paul said Dallas is a city of firsts for him. He said his first Wrestlemania was in Dallas and tonight, Dallas is going to see history. Paul called himself a conquerer. He said he didn’t join WWE to take part, he joined to take over. Paul said he had the best rookie year of all time and he’s the most viral athlete in the company. Paul said everything he touches turns go gold. Paul said that ever since his first appearance in WWE, every record has been broken. He said every PLE has been sold out and WWE has done it’s biggest deals yet. He said that he is the secret sauce. Paul said WWE is in it’s prime. He said he has a surprise for Dallas and asked for a drumroll. After the drumroll, a Prime a logo was shown on the center of the ring mat. He said it would be there starting at Wrestlemania and for every event from then on. Paul then introduced another social media mega star, KSI.

-KSI emerged from the crowd and got into the ring. Paul said that a moment this big deserves a big photo. Paul and KSI posed for a photo in the ring.

-Randy Orton’s music played. Paul and KSI readied themselves in the ring. Orton arrived from behind and went for an RKO on Paul. Paul escaped and rolled to the outside. KSI appeared to not notice. Orton turned KSI around and gave him an RKO. Orton positioned KSI on the Prime logo. Orton picked up the bottle of Prime in the ring and drank some. Orton said it was very good and then poured it all over KSI. Paul looked on from ringside.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I made the assumption years ago that logos in the ring were inevitable. Honestly, I’m shocked it’s taken this long. I can’t say Prime would have been my first choice given my feelings on Logan Paul, but it makes sense. Segment was fine. It furthers the feud with Orton and Paul and is a logical second step toward the match we assume will be at Wrestlemania.)

-They showed a graphic for Orton and Kevin Owens against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Barrett said the match would be after the break. [c]

-They showed a video of Triple H receiving the Red Diamond Award for having 100 million subscribers on YouTube. Graves touted that it’s more than the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL combined.

-They showed a graphic for Bobby Lashley against Karrion Kross as Barrett hyped the match.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance and joined Randy Orton in the ring. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were outside the ring. Owens taunted them.

(1) RANDY ORTON & KEVIN OWENS vs. AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER

The bell rang nineteen minutes into the hour and Theory locked up with Owens. Owens grabbed a headlock on Theory. Theory shot Owens off the ropes and Owens took Theory down with a shoulder block. Owens took Theory down with an armdrag and stayed in control with an armbar. Theory got to his feet and pushed Owens against the ropes. Theory landed a couple of rights and ran the ropes. Owens took Theory down and hit a senton. Theory rolled to the corner and tagged Waller. Waller taunted Owens but Owens tagged in Orton. They locked up and Orton backed Waller into the corner. Orton poked Waller in the eyes. Orton mounted Waller in the corner and landed punches as the crowd counted along. Orton dropped to the mat and knocked Theory off the apron with his tenth punch. Waller took Orton down from behind and tagged in Theory. They tried a double team but Orton fought them off and tagged in Owens. Owens charged and hit Theory with a clothesline in the corner. Theory reversed a whip into the opposite corner and then took Owens down with a big dropkick. Owens dropped to the outside. Waller tagged in. Waller knocked Orton off the apron and then slid out of the ring into a clothesline on Owens. Theory and Waller posed as the show cut to break. [c]

Owens blocked a punch and fought out of the corner. Theory landed a shot and tagged in Waller. They hit a double suplex. Waller taunted Orton. Waller went for an RKO but Owens shoved Waller into Theory. Owens tagged in Orton. Orton took Waller down with a pair of clotheslines and followed up with a snap slam. Orton tossed Waller to the apron and tried to set up for a hanging DDT. Theory pulled Waller to freedom and hung up Orton on the top rope. Owens took out Theory on the outside. Waller tried to enter the ring but Orton caught him and hit the hanging DDT. Orton measured Waller and set up. Theory jumped on the apron and distracted Orton. Waller rolled up Orton for a two count. Waller landed a big right and tagged in Theory. Theory and Waller stood over Orton but Owens came after them from behind. Owens hit the Stunner on Waller and Waller rolled to the outside. Owens lifted Theory into an RKO from Orton. Orton made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens in 10:00

-Logan Paul attacked Owens and Orton from behind. Paul pulled out the brass knuckles. Paul measured Orton and went for the punch but Orton landed a kick and took the brass knuckles. Paul ducked a punch from Orton and rolled to the outside. Orton put the brass knuckles in his trunks.

-Paul retreated up the ramp with Waller and Theory.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Match was fine. Waller and Theory are treated as jobbers at this point so the finish wasn’t a surprise. It’s a shame because both guys have potential, but Smackdown is focused on other wrestlers at the moment. Orton and Owens are actually an interesting team and could be something for them to do once Wrestlemania is over. This could be a test for that. I wouldn’t mind seeing them work together, especially how they could play off of each other in promo segments and backstage.)

-There was extra security stationed outside the locker room of Rhodes and Rollins. Graves hyped their segment for later in the show. [c]

-Graves ran down the list of wrestlers appearing at WWE World.

-They showed a graphic for Bayley against Iyo Sky. Graves threw to a video package that showed Dakota Kai turning on Bayley last week against the Kabuki Warriors. After the video, Bayley was in a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton. Kayla asked how Bayley was doing after Kai turned on her. Bayley said she never imagined they would get to that point. Bayley said she’s been questioning whether or not her friendship with Damage Ctrl was real. She said Kai tricked her and she fell for it. Bayley said she’s made a lot of enemies over the past few years. She said she liked the attention and she was trying to get to the top. Bayley said everything she did was for Kai and Sky and she would do anything for them. Bayley said she’s paying for it. She said Damage Ctrl underestimated her and that was a mistake. She said she built Damage Ctrl and she will do anything to break them.

-Naomi was watching Bayley’s promo. Bianca Belair appeared and said Bayley brought it upon herself. Naomi said she feels bad and she’s been in that situation. Belair said that Naomi wasn’t there and she doesn’t know. Belair said Bayley made her bed and now she has to lay in it. Belair said she has to say something nice, so good luck to Bayley at Mania. Belair said she said what she said and walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Bayley’s interview was fine. I was hoping for more, but it worked for what it was. I want to see Bayley more fired up than down in the dumps. The whole deal with Naomi and Belair was weird. I didn’t like that. It felt awkward and unnecessary. The acting was terrible and the whole thing felt completely forced. I like that Belair doesn’t feel bad for Bayley or want to be her friend, though. It’s too often that wrestlers turn and everyone who hated them before suddenly likes them. That’s a dump trope, so I’m glad they’re not going that route. How they decided to get that across didn’t work for me here.)

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Lashley against Karrion Kross. Graves and Barrett hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Extra security was stationed outside the Bloodline locker room. Barrett hyped their segment for later in the show.

-Lashley was in the ring. Graves said their match would have no Authors of Pain and no Street Profits and would be just two heavy hitters.

-Karrion Kross made his entrance with Scarlett.

-They showed video recaps of Kross injuring the arm of Lashley a couple of weeks ago and Lashley’s loss in the Elimination Chamber due to his arm.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett)

They locked up and Lashley landed shots to the back of Kross. Kross retreated to the corner and Lashley hit a running clothesline. Lashley drove his shoulder into the gut of Kross and then whipped him into the opposite corner. Lashley charged and Kross got a boot up. Kross landed shots and then took Lashley down with a modified neckbreaker. Lashley reversed Kross with a belly to belly throw and Kross fell to the outside. Lashley followed Kross out and tossed him into the barricade. Lashley lifted Kross to his shoulders but Scarlett stood against the ring post. Kross got free and landed a big punch. Kross tossed Lashley into the ring post. Scarlett kissed Kross’ hand as they cut to break. [c]

Kross had Lashley in an armbar. Lashley fought out but Kross transitioned and stood up to stomp on Lashley. Kross landed a suplex on Lashley and taunted him. Kross made the cover for a two count. Kross put Lashley in a headlock. Lashley got to his feet and got free. Lashley landed a punch and tried to come off the ropes but Kross clotheslined Lashley over the top and down to the floor. Kross charged but Lashley took him down. Lashley lifted Kross to his shoulders and drove him into the ring post. Lashley tossed Kross into the ring. Lashley measured Kross and charged but Kross moved. Lashley stopped in the corner and went for the Hurt Lock but Kross fought it off. Kross lifted Lashley to his shoulders and hit a modified Death Valley Driver. Kross made the cover for a two count. The crowd cheered Lashley on. Kross lifted Lashley but Lashley got free. Kross landed an elbow and came off the ropes but Lashley caught him coming in with a spinebuster. Lashley measured Kross but the Authors of Pain attacked Lashley as the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 8:00

-The Street Profits ran down to the ring and took out the Authors of Pain. Ford went for a dive but AOP caught him. Dawkins dove into them and took them down. In the ring, Lashley slammed Kross and measured him again. Scarlett distracted Lashley but B-Fabb appeared and chased Scarlett away. Lashley put Kross in the Hurt Lock but the AOP attacked Lashley from behind. Ford tried to intervene but he was tossed over the top rope to the floor. Kross and AOP beat down Lashley. Kross hit the Final Prayer on Lashley. Kross and AOP stood tall and then exited the ring. They posed on the ramp with Paul Ellering.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I don’t think anyone expected a clean finish here. I questioned who would win this feud and how they would book it with one team having to lose. It looks like they don’t know who should lose either, so they just go with non-finishes in every possible scenario. Final Testament seems to come out on top in most segments, so I assume they’ll lose once we finally get a real match with a finish, likely at Wrestlemania.)

-Graves and Barrett sat ringside. Graves threw to a video recap of Rey Mysterio’s return last week on Smackdown. Mysterio helped Carlito defeat Santos Escobar in a Street Fight.

[HOUR TWO]

-There was a video from the Smackdown Lowdown with Dragon Lee congratulating the L.W.O.

-Dragon Lee was in the back. Elektra Lopez and Santos Escobar appeared. She said he looked like a little Mysterio. They laughed at Lee for thinking he could be the next Mysterio. Escobar said Lee isn’t the future and Mysterio is in the past. Escobar said the present and the future is Legado del Fantasma and Lee is nothing. Lee tried to fight but Escobar shoved him down. Escobar said they would see Lee out there.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I get that he was ganged up on, but Lee looked like a joke here. He looked like the dorky kid in high school getting picked on by the cool group. Not a good look for him.)

-The security was shown outside the locker rooms again.

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. They showed a graphic for Stratton against Michin. Barrett said it would be after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: I complained about Stratton’s music before and someone made an adjustment. The “Tiffy Time” part at the beginning is a big help and signals her entrance well. Good job to WWE for that one.)

-They showed the arena from the outside. Graves said Undertaker was inducted into the Hall of Fame in this arena. They showed this year’s Hall of Fame class so far.

-Michin made her entrance.

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. MICHIN

Stratton charged and Michin hit her with a backslide for a one count. Stratton recovered and took Michin down. Stratton slammed Michin into the top turnbuckle. She went for it in another corner but Michin blocked. Stratton recovered and hit a handspring back elbow. She followed up with double knees and made the cover for a two count. Stratton kicked at Michin and taunted her. Michin fought back and landed strikes. Michin came off the ropes but Stratton countered with a back suplex. Stratton made the cover for a two count. Stratton choked Michin with the middle rope. Stratton lifted Michin to her shoulders but Michin got free and landed a suplex. Michin set up for a Styles Clash but Stratton countered into an Alabama Slam. Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton in 3:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Much better. Stratton should be beating people like Michin quickly and decisively. Way better booking than their first match with each other.)

-A.J. Styles was in a pre-taped promo. He said he watched L.A. Knight walk around like he owned WWE and that’s why he attacked him at Elimination Chamber. Styles said Knight doesn’t deserve to be in the same locker room as him. Styles said Knight stole his momentum. He said he’s been around the block a few times and WWE is a tough place to be. Styles said Knight is overachieving, under talented and in need of humbling. Styles said he’s the man for the job.

-Knight was shown watching the promo. Knight hit his TV with a chair and then slammed the TV on the ground before he hit it with the chair. Knight said Styles bored everyone.

-Angel made his entrance with Elektra Lopez, Santos Escobar, and Humberto. They showed a graphic for Angel against Dragon Lee. Graves hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-The extra security was shown again.

-Tyler Bate was playing WWE 2k24. Pete Dunne appeared. Bate said that Dunne is in the game. Bate tried to talk to Dunne about the game but Dunne didn’t speak. Bate said he’s going to go talk to Aldis and get an update on the Tag Team title situation. Bate left and Dunne started playing the game.

-Angel was in the ring. Escobar spoke to Angel and then exited the ring.

-Dragon Lee made his entrance.

(4) ANGEL (w/ Elektra Lopez, Humberto, & Santos Escobar) vs. DRAGON LEE

Lee landed a dropkick and stayed on the attack. Lee took Angel down in the corner and then came over the top rope with a dropkick. Lee stomped on Angel and then hit another dropkick. Lee made the cover for a two count. Lee landed a chop and ran the ropes. Angel jumped over Lee and sold his knee. The ref checked on Angel and Lee backed off. Angel came out of the corner with a dropkick and then punched away at Lee. Angel knocked Lee to the apron and then knocked him to the floor with a running knee. Legado stood over Lee and taunted him as the show cut to break. [c]

Angel sent Lee into the corner but Lee countered and hit a sit out powerbomb. Both men got to their feet and traded punches. Lee took Angel down and landed a superkick to the gut. Angel retreated to the corner and Lee charged. Angel lifted Lee to the apron and Lee landed a kick. lee started to climb up but Angel cut him off. Angel climbed up and Lee knocked Angel into a tree of woe. Lee landed a double stomp and Angel dropped to the outside. Lee ran the ropes and hit a dive. Lee threw Angel back into the ring. Lee charged but Angel countered with a superkick. Angel sent Lee off the ropes but Lee countered with a hurricanrana for the win.

WINNER: Dragon Lee in 9:00

-Legado hit the ring and attacked Lee. Barrett said the L,W.O. was not in the arena. Legado beat on Lee and then stood over him. Escobar yelled into the camera and blamed Mysterio.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. I’m glad they didn’t do a bunch of interference spots and I’m glad Lee got the win after he was punked in the back earlier. The beat down after the fact helped with Legado’s heat and it was important for Barrett to mention that the L.W.O. can’t save Lee because they’re not in the arena. Good on WWE and Barrett for paying attention to that.)

-Damage Ctrl was shown in the back in a pre-taped interview. Kai said she was the brains behind Damage Ctrl. Asuka said it was easily to manipulate Bayley. Sky said she was never part of Bayley’s vision and it was always her era.

-Aldis knocked on the locker room door of Rhodes and Rollins. No one answered. Aldis asked the security where they were. The security guard didn’t know. Aldis beckoned security to follow him and they walked off. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Bayley against Kai next week as Barrett hyped the match. Graves then announced the return of Rey Mysterio for next week.

-Roman Reigns’ music played. Reigns made his entrance with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Graves touted the length of Reigns’ title run. Graves said the Bloodline is stronger than ever since Rock acknowledged Reigns last week. They showed a graphic for Reigns against Rhodes at Wrestlemania. Graves said Rhodes will stop at nothing to finish his story. Reigns posed on the apron. Heyman handed Reigns the title and he and the Bloodline posed in the middle of the ring as pyro exploded on the stage.

-The lights went out and then The Rock’s music played and he made his entrance with new lightning graphics on the stage. The lights came back on and Rock appeared on the stage. Rock made his way to the ring slowly. He posed on the second rope and then walked past the Bloodline to pose in the opposite corner. Reigns watched Rock as he made his entrance. Rock walked up to Reigns and Reigns smiled. The crowd chanted “Rocky” after the music died. Reigns looked around at the crowd.

-Reigns asked for a mic from Heyman and Heyman handed it to him. Reigns paused with the mic in hand and the crowd chanted for Rock again. Reigns lifted the mic and told Dallas that greatness stands before them. Reigns looked at Rock and extended his hand. Rock shook Reigns’ hand and they hugged. Reigns smiled and turned back to the crowd. He asked the crowd to acknowledge them. The crowd booed.

-Cody Rhodes’ music played. Rock and Reigns readied but Rhodes made his entrance through the crowd. Seth Rollins made his entrance from a separate part of the crowd. Graves said all of them are under the same roof. [c]

-Rhodes and Rollins made their way over the barricade. Reigns and Rock were alone in the ring. Rhodes and Rollins stood on the apron and entered the ring to join Rock and Reigns. They stood opposite each other. Heyman, Jimmy, and Sikoa stood at ringside and looked on. The crowd sang Rollins’ song.

-Rhodes had a mic. He said it’s a little tense and there’s a lot of bad blood, but he feels lucky to be standing in the ring. He said the four of them should take a moment and feel this in a sold out arena in Dallas. Rhodes said he’s heard Rock’s challenge and has heard the stipulations for the tag team match at Wrestlemania. Rhodes asked if Rock had the authority to make that stipulation. He said he only asks because last week Rock acknowledged Reigns as the Tribal Chief. Rhodes said they can cut through all this. Rock cut Rhodes off before he could answer the challenge. Rock told Rhodes to shut his mouth. He said before Rhodes says something stupid and accepts the challenge, Rock acknowledged Reigns because it’s what family does. Rock reiterated the stipulations for their tag match on Night One of Wrestlemania. Rock said if Rhodes and Rollins win, they will be free of the Bloodline and Rhodes will be free to accomplish his dream. The crowd chanted “diarrhea” and everyone paused. Rollins danced around and laughed. Rock started again. He said if he and Reigns win, it’s Bloodline rules and Rock will make sure Rhodes doesn’t leave as champion. Rollins cut Rock off and told Rock to shut up. Rollins told Rock to listen to him. He said Rock had his time and he can’t have theirs. Rollins accepted the challenge.

-Reigns laughed. Reigns turned to Rhodes and asked if he was going to let Rollins answer for him. Reigns asked if Rhodes was going to let Rollins the crossdresser make his decisions for him. Reigns said when he wins at Wrestlemania, Rhodes doesn’t get another match and the story is over. Rock said he will do everything in his power to make sure Rhodes doesn’t win. Rock said he’s on the board of TKO which owns WWE so he’s the boss of Rhodes and Rollins. Rock said if Rhodes doesn’t win, Rhodes will never get another shot again. Rock pointed at Reigns and himself and said this is family. He said their grandfathers and Dusty Rhodes are looking down. Rock asked if Rhodes was the youngest of three and his sister was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and his brother is a future Hall of Famer. Rock asked if it was true that Rhodes was twenty years younger than his siblings. Rock said it’s because Rhodes was a mistake. Rhodes slapped Rock and Rock staggered backward.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, it cut off out of nowhere, but I think they got in everything they wanted to. I hope someone posts what happened after the fact from the arena. Anyway, Rhodes was right when he said we should take in that moment. This company is on fire right now and having these four guys in the ring at the same time felt like a big deal. The segment came off well. I didn’t like Rollins’ reaction to the diarrhea chants. I think it made him come off as a goof compared to everyone else in the ring. He may have realized it and recovered well with the snap reaction to Rock and getting in his face. I still think there’s a strong possibility that Rollins gets the pin on Rock on Night One and it’s also possible we end up with a Rock and Rollins title match, maybe in Saudi Arabia. Rollins feels like an extra in a lot of this, but if that ends up being the payoff it will be a big boost for him. The rest of the segment was what it needed to be. I wish there was more focus on Rhodes against Reigns, but this is where we are now. I assume that focus will shift as we get closer to Mania, but with this match coming up first, it’s possible that doesn’t happen. I mentioned that Rollins could pin Rock, but it’s also possible that the Bloodline wins and Rhodes has to overcome all the odds on Night Two. Rock keeps saying “everything in his power” and I’m starting to think that’s a red herring. As much as everyone wants Rhodes to beat Reigns clean with no interference, WWE doesn’t always do things that way. With how Reigns has been booked, it seems like that would be too easy. It makes way more sense for Rhodes to have to overcome all the odds to finally topple Reigns. With that said, the Rollins getting a win thing also makes a lot of sense. They could go a number of directions here and they all work for the most part. I like that I can’t easily call the finish of either match. Well, any of the three if you include Rollins against Drew McIntyre. Despite the general belief, I still think it’s possible that Reigns walks out of Mania still champion. And I won’t lie, that would be glorious.)