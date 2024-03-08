TNA SACRIFICE PPV RESULTS (3/8): Lilly’s report on Moose vs. Young, Grace vs. Steelz vs. Brookside

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA SACRIFICE PPV RESULTS

MARCH 8, 2024

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+ & TRILLER TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN SHOW

A. Crazzy Steve beat Joe Hendry to retain the TNA Digital Media Title

B. “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Trent Seven beat The Rascalz when Bailey pinned Zachary Wentz

MAIN SHOW

(1) NIC NEMETH vs. STEVE MACLIN

They brawled at the start. Maclin ran Nemeth into the steel post, to give Maclin the advantage. Nemeth made a comeback and scored a two count after an elbow drop from the top rope. Maclin dove on Nemeth on the outside. Maclin missed a headbutt. Nemeth hit a famouser for a two count. Maclin missed Caught in the Crosshairs and sailed to the outside, almost hitting ring announcer Jade Chung. Back in the ring, Maclin caught Nemeth with a running knee. Maclin got a two count after a piledriver. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Maclin hit the KIA, but Nemeth rolled out of the ring. Maclin hit the Danger Zone on Nemeth for a two count. Nemeth hit the KIA on Maclin for a two count. Nemeth hit two superkicks and the Danger Zone (formerly the Zig Zag) and got the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Terrific opener and these two worked really well together. Crowd was into it from beginning to end.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the rest of the matches.

-Gia Miller interviewed The System. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards predicted a win over ABC tonight because “The System works!” Moose said he would force Eric Young to pass the torch tonight and The System would leave as champions tonight.

(2) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

Myers and Ace started the match. ABC double teamed Myers and had the early advantage. Myers gave Ace a spear on the apron. Bey was going to go for a dive, but Alisha stopped him by standing in the way. Eddie threw Bey into the post to turn the tide. The System held the advantage, including Alisha interfering. Ace made the tag and ran wild on The System. Eventually all four wrestlers fought. Bey caught Myers with a cutter. Alisha argued with Bey on the apron. Bey leaped over her and did a dive on The System on the floor. Eddie threw Bey to the floor. Ace fought off The System. Eddie hit a backpack stunner on Ace, followed by an elbow from Myers, but Bey broke up the pin attempt. The System double teamed Bey and threw him out of the ring. Ace battled The System. Myers hit the Roster Cut and Eddie nailed Ace with the Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNERS: Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers in 13:00 to win the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent match with not an entirely surprising results since things seemed to be headed this way. Edwards and Myers teamwork is really good for the short time that they’ve been teaming.)

-Video package on the PCO/Kon feud.

(3) PCO vs. KON — No DQ match

Kon came to the ring with weapons, then tossed the timekeeper to the floor. Kon took the mic and was heavily booed. He declared himself the baddest man in TNA and said he was the monster. PCO came to the ring and the fight was on. The action quickly spilled to the floor. They traded strikes. PCO threw Kon into the post and attacked him with a trash can. PCO did a dive through the ropes to the floor on Kon. They battled up the ramp, hitting each other with cookie sheets. Kon chokeslammed PCO on the stage and slammed him. PCO chokeslammed Kon off the stage through a table, to the delight of the crowd. Kon recovered and crawled down the ramp. Back in the ring, PCO chokeslammed Kon onto chairs. PCO hit the PCOsault on Kon and got the pin.

WINNER: PCO in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The expected wild brawl. This may have served as the end of the feud. This feud did help to elevate Kon though, despite the loss.)

-Clip of Crazzy Steve beating Joe Hendry with the help of AJ Francis on the Countdown show. AJ Francis did a promo vowing to not let Joe Hendry reach a level of success. Hendry confronted AJ and challenged him to a match. They started to fight but security broke it up. Santino Marella said they would settle it on Thursday.

-Tasha Steelz, Xia Brookside, and Jordynne Grace were shown warming up.

-Jody Threat and Dani Luna were on their way to the ring, but they were attacked from behind with weapons by Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. Masha gave Dani a Snow Plow at ringside.

(4) MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)(c) vs. SPIT FIRE (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Jody went at it alone as Masha had the early advantage and dominated the early action. Jody got a surprise roll up on Kelly and got the pin.

WINNERS: Jody Threat & Dani Luna in 3:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Masha was unhappy with Kelly after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: Not much of a match but I was surprised by the result.)

-Video package on Josh Alexander and Hammerstone.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. HAMMERSTONE

Alexander took Hammerstone to the mat early. Fans chanted for both wrestlers. Hammerstone escaped an ankle lock attempt and went on offense, including a series of clotheslines. Alexander fired back with hard chops. They exchanged more strikes. Hammerstone no-sold a German suplex and clotheslined Alexander out of the ring. They fought on the apron, then on the floor. Hammerstone powerbomed Alexander on the apron.

Back in the ring, Hammerstone scored a two count. Hammerstone stayed on offense. Hammerstone put Alexander in a bear hug and suplexed him, followed by a chinlock. Hammerstone continued with power moves. Alexander made a comeback with a flying knee and a series of punches. Alexander gave Hammerstone a series of German suplexes. Alexander connected with his crossbody block to the back, followed with a flipping senton to the floor.

Alexander clotheslined Hammerstone for a two count. Hammerstone knocked Alexander’s mouth guard out of his mouth. Hammerstone went for a dropkick off the top rope but missed. Alexander put him in an ankle lock., but Hammerstone kicked him off. Hammerstone accidentally splashed the referee in the corner. Alexander put Hammerstone in the ankle lock. Hammerstone tapped but the referee was down. Fans chanted “You tapped out!” Hammerstone kicked Alexander low. Fans booed. Hammerstone hit the Nightmare Pendulum and got the pin.

WINNER: Hammerstone in 20:00.

Hammerstone took Alexander’s head gear after the match and posed.

(D.L.’s Take: The first part was paced slowly, but built to a good match. The ending signaled that Hammerstone is a heel.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Time Machine. She asked if they would all be on the same page tonight. Chris Sabin said they were brothers and would come out victorious. Gia asked Alex Shelley if he felt the same way. He said “Yep” and walked away.

(6) TIME MACHINE (Alex Shelly & Chris Sabin & Kushida) vs. MUSTAFA ALI & THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Time Machine used team work to keep the advantage on Gibson. Drake knocked Team Machine members to the floor. The Vets and Ali worked on Sabin. He finally made the tag to Kushida, who hit a series of moves on Ali. Shelley and Kushida double teamed Gibson, then Drake. Ali and Kushida went at it. Kushida decked Ali as he was going for a cutter. Kushida got the Hoverboard Lock on Ali. Gibson broke it up. Kushida got a double Hoverboard Lock on the Vets, but Ali broke it up.

The Vets hit the Doomsday Device on Kushida for a two count. All six wrestlers fought. Sabin did a dive and fought Ali on the ramp. The Good Hands attacked Sabin on the ramp, but he fought them off. Everyone fought in the ring again. Time Machine triple teamed Gibson, the Ali. Ali knocked Sabin into Shelley. Sabin accidentally booted Shelley. Sabin was thrown out. The Vets hit Grit Your Teeth on Shelley. Ali hit a 450 splash on Shelley and got the pin.

WINNERS: Mustafa Ali & The Grizzled Young Vets in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was really good. Trouble is still brewing with Time Machine.)

-Video package on the triple threat match.

-George Iceman brought Ash By Elegance to ringside.

(7) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. TASHA STEELZ vs. XIA BROOKSIDE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions. Xia and Grace got rid of Tasha and went at it. Tasha recovered and stomped Grace. Ash drank champagne at ringside. Grace suplexed Tasha and got a two count. Xia laid in some heavy forearm shots to Grace. Tasha took Xia down and got a two count. Tasha got a two count on Grace after a suplex. Grace swung Xia and Tasha around at the same time. Grace had Tasha in a submission, while Xia had Grace in one. but it was broken up. Xia gave Grace a series of kicks.

They all fought on the apron. Xia gave Grace a flying crossbody block on the floor. Fans chanted “TNA!” Xia threw Tasha into Ash, who spilled her champagne. George escorted an embarrassed Ash up the ramp (he tripped). Xia gave Grace a DDT. Xia sent Tasha onto Grace. Xia got a two count on Grace. Grace gave Xia the double knees, elbow, and Vader Bomb. Tasha broke up the pin attempt. Tasha kicked Grace in the head. Grace clotheslined Tasha. Grace gave Xia the Juggernaut Driver and got the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 14:00 to retain the TNA Knockouts Title.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action and very physical. It was never really in doubt that Grace would retain, but it was still an exciting match. Perhaps the seeds were sewn for a Xia vs. Ash feud.)

-Video package on Moose and Eric Young.

(8) MOOSE (c) vs. ERIC YOUNG — TNA World Title match

Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions again. Eric attacked Moose at the bell and stayed on offense. They fought at ringside and Eric sent Moose into the post. Moose fought back but Eric backdropped him on the floor. Eric gave Moose a crossbody block on the floor. Back in the ring, Moose took Eric to the mat after a knee to the midsection. Moose stretched Eric around one of the posts. They fought on the outside again.

Moose put Eric in the abdominal stretch. Moose gave Eric the uranage for a two count. Moose slapped Eric. Eric fired up. Moose put Eric in a bear hug. Moose gave Eric a superplex. Eric came back with a suplex. Eric gave Moose a Death Valley Driver. Moose scaled the ropes, but Eric knocked him down and gave him an elbow drop for a two count. Moose gave Eric a Sky High from the top rope for a two count. They traded strikes. Eric clotheslined Moose to the mat. Eric gave Moose the piledriver but Moose got his foot on the bottom rope to break the count.

Moose dropped Eric on the top rope, then followed with a spear, but Eric kicked out of the pin attempt. Eric gave Moose a piledriver on the apron. Eric gave Moose another piledriver on the floor. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers ran to ringside but Eric met them with a dive to the floor. Eric gave Moose a Canadian Destroyer, but The System pulled the referee out of the ring during the count. The referee threw them out from ringside. Frankie Kazarian (dressed as a member of the ring crew) choked Eric and rolled him back in the ring. Moose gave Eric a spear and got the pin.

WINNER: Moose in 23:00 to retain the TNA World Title.

The System celebrated in the ring with all the belts.

(D.L.’s Take: The match took awhile to get going but had an exciting ending. I had a suspicion that Frankie might play a part in the ending, which is what happened, so the Eric/Frankie feud will continue. Eric looked strong despite losing; the announcers noted that the was the only person to kick out of Moose’s spear besides Josh Alexander. Good ending shot with The System holding all the belts and looking dominant.)