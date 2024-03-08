FREE PODCAST 3/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk releases, suspensions, health updates, Joel’s in-person experience at Revolution, Okada’s Dynamite debut, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner kick off with the release of commentator Kevin Kelly then segue into Sammy Guevara’s suspension. Joel gives his in-person perspective of being at Revolution in Greensboro compared to Gregg watching the PPV production. Fun anecdotes seeing many wrestlers at the airport and around town. They also discuss the Dynamite reset and direction moving forward with Ospreay and Okada.
