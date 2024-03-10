FREE PODCAST 3/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: Big developments for WrestleMania 30 with Bryan added to potential title mix, Hogan and Cena side by side, Undertaker-Heyman promo, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-11-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell of Prowrestling.net. They discussed big developments for WrestleMania 30 with Bryan added to potential title mix, Hulk Hogan and John Cena side by side, Undertaker-Paul Heyman promo, and more with a lot of callers plus email topics in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

