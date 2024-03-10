VIP AUDIO 3/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-10-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Evaluating Christian Cage as NWA Champion, Sting-Jarrett story, TNA needing the storylines to make the great wrestling matter, Destination X PPV (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Mar. 10, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include an in-depth discussion on TNA Destination X, how Christian Cage had fared so far as NWA Champion, the Sting-Alex Shelley/Jeff Jarrett storyline, the problem with the prime time clearance on Spike, why history and the industry’s evolution points towards a major problem with TNA’s business model, a look back at the previous year’s Destination X PPV, and more.

