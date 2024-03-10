AEW COLLISION RESULTS (3/9): Okada & The Bucks wrestle, House of Black vs. Briscoe & Jarrett & Lethal, Danielson vs. Shane Taylor, Jericho vs. Titan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

MARCH 10, 2024 (Taped 3/7)

DULUTH, GA. AT GAS SOUTH ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness

—AEW Collision opening played. There was a firework display. Collision had the same set as Dynamite. They showed a camera shot of the arena. The camera showed members of the crowd cheering. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary for the show. There was no third member of the announcer’s team.

(1) BRYAN DANIELSON vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Lee Moriarty)

Bryan Danielson got a strong reaction. Danielson looked to wrestle Taylor to the mat in the early going. Taylor took control catching Danielson with a jab. Taylor rocked Danielson with huge palm strikes. Danielson battled back, rocking Taylor with leg kicks. Danielson took control delivering a running dropkick to Taylor’s leg. Taylor caught Danielson’s kick and rocked him with a knee strike. Taylor connected with a forearm smash sending Danielson to the floor. [c]

Taylor crushed Danielson with a leg drop onto the ring apron for a two count. Taylor went for a corner splash but Danielson moved out of the way. Danielson took control wrapping Taylor’s leg around the ring post. Danielson followed by hitting a missile dropkick. Danielson rocked Taylor with Yes Kicks. Danielson connected with a roundhouse kick but Taylor powered out at one.

Danielson rocked Taylor with a pair of running dropkicks. Taylor responded by catching Danielson with a lariat for a two count. Taylor planted Danielson with a uranage slam. Danielson followed with a big splash for two. Taylor went for a cannonball but Danielson moved. Danielson called for a Buaisuke Knee but Taylor caught him. Taylor went for a spinning slam but Danielson escaped. Danielson rocked Taylor with a pair of roundhouse kicks. Danielson connected with a miss-direction Buaizuke Knee for the win.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 13:58

—The crowd cheered as Will Ospreay came out after the match. Ospreay grabbed a mic. Ospreay handed Danielson a mic for a chat. He said it’s incredible to still see Danielson performing the way he is at the highest of levels. The crowd sang for Ospreay. He said Danielson sets the standards. He said Danielson inspires him and everyone who loves pro wrestling. He thanked Danielson for what he had done. The crowd chanted “YES!” He brought up Danielson interrupting his main event on Dynamite. He said Danielson has something he wants to ask him.

Danielson said that’s half right. He welcomed Ospreay to AEW. He said he saw Ospreay’s match with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. He said it was one of the best matches he saw. He said he saw Ospreay speak at the Revolution scrum that he’s the best wrestler and he came here to prove it. He said he will give Ospreay the chance to prove it. He challenged Ospreay to a match at AEW Dynasty. The crowd chanted Yes. They shook hands.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good hard hitting match. A strong showing from Taylor getting a chance to showcase his power. I liked the story with Danielson working over Taylor’s leg. A great showing from Danielson who you can always expect to give you a great match. Good promos from Danielson and Ospreay as they are building the PPV match out of respect for each other. Ospreay’s start in AEW off to a great start. You can see they are trying to present Ospreay as the top babyface star.)

(2) KAZUCHIKA OKADA & MATTHEW & NICHOLAS JACKSON (The Elite) vs. JON CRUZ & LIAM GRAY & ADRIAN ALONIS

Matthew and Nicholas got the Cody elevator entrance and tons of pyro. Okada got a big reaction. Huge Okada chants from the crowd. Nicholas started the match. Okada wanted the tag. Okada planted Cruz with a huge flapjack. Okada tossed Cruz into his corner. Alonis tagged in next. Alonis got in a few strikes but Okada quickly stopped him with a dropkick. Okada asked for Gray to enter the ring. Gray also got in a few strikes. Okada quickly drilled Gray with a Rainmaker for the win.

WINNERS: Kazuchika Okada & Matthew & Nicholas Jackson in 2:00

—Eddie Kingston came out after the match. Kingston went to attack Okada. Matthew and Nicholas tackled Kingston to the mat. Penta El Zero Mieda ran down. Penta gave both Matthew and Nicholas a slingblade. Okada caught Penta with an Air Raid Crash. Okada held up the AEW Continental Crown title. PAC made his return. Pac rocked Okada with a series of combination kick. PAC planted Okada with a German Suplex. Matthew and Nicholas pulled Okada to the floor. PAC grabbed a mic. Pac grabs a mic and wants to make it clear he’s back and he’s looking for trouble. He said if they’re looking for trouble, they are barking up the correct tree. Kingston then challenged The Elite to a six-man tag at Big Business.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick squash to give Okada a showcase win. The crowd treated Okada like he was a star. Really interesting to see how this heel run goes for Okada. Good post-match angle to set up PAC’s return and the six-man tag for Big Business.)

—We saw a Darby Allin and Jay White highlight package.

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. TRISH ADORA

Mariah May came out dressed as classic Toni Storm. Adora and May began with some mat wrestling. Adora caught May with a rollup for a near fall. May responded by slapping Adora across the face. May took control connecting with a running dropkick. [c]

Adora battled back rocking May with a big boot. Adora connected with a running senton splash for two. May went for a running knee strike. Adora responded by catching May with a sliding bridging German suplex for two. May responded rocking Adora with a running knee strike. May connected with May Day for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 6:15

—“Timeless” Toni Storm came out after the match. She stood on the entrance ramp with Luther. There was a podium on stage. Storm handed out the first ever Toni Awards. She announced the nominees for best performance of Toni Storm are Mariah May. She said the award goes to Mariah May. She was about to present May with a shoe. Deonna Purrazzo ran down, attacking Storm from behind. May made the save attacking Purrazzo. May laid out Purrazzo with a DDT on the floor. Storm handed May the shoe. May placed the shoe onto Purrazzo’s chest Storm wore the shoe standing on Purrazzo’s chest.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The match was fine for the time given. May cosplaying classic Storm is great as she comes off looking like a bigger deal. They really tried hard to make May feel like a big deal as she not only got the win in her match but got to lay out Purrazzo as well.)

—They showed highlights of Riho beating Kris Statlander on Dynamite. [c]

(4) NICK WAYNE (w/Christian Cage, Killswitch, Mother Wayne) vs. ADAM PRIEST

Wayne started quickly rocking Priest with a rolling uppercut. Wayne rocked Priest with a running boot on the floor. The referee stopped Killswitch from going after Priest on the floor. Wayne planted Priest with a fisherman’s buster. Wayne delivered Wayne’s World Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 3:11

—Christian Cage was taunting the crowd at ringside. He ripped up a sign at ringside. Someone wearing a luchador mask pulled Cage over the barricade. It was revealed as Adam Copeland. Copeland delivered a flying crossbody to Killswitch. Copeland grabbed the TNT Title and a case from underneath the ring. Cage and Patriarchy surrounded the ring. Copeland began opening the lid of the case. Cage left with the rest of the Patriarchy. Copeland grabbed the mic. Copeland told Cage to get ready to say the two words. “I Quit!”

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase for Wayne who looked great in the win. The post-match angle was fine with Copeland catching Cage by surprise. Effective stuff here setting up the I Quit match for the TNT Title.)

—Lexi Nair was backstage with Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and his crew. Nair asked them about their strategy. Jarrett said Saturday night’s alright for fighting. Jarrett told Briscoe that he doesn’t have to worry about trusting him. Jarrett said all Briscoe has to worry about is knowing he’s willing to do anything to win the street fight. Lethal said Briscoe knows he can trust him. Briscoe is ready for the match.

(5) “LIONHEART” CHRIS JERICHO vs. TITAN

Jericho took control early placing Titan in a bow-and-arrow. Titan responded by catching Jericho with an arm drag. Titan connected with a springboard hurricanrana as Jericho rolled to the floor. Titan followed by hitting a tope to the floor. Jericho stopped Titan from climbing the ropes. Jericho took control hitting a super face buster. Titan placed his foot on the ropes to stop the count. [c]

Titan rocked Jericho with an overhead kick as they returned from break. Titan made a comeback catching Jericho with a tope con hilo to the floor. Titan crushed Jericho with a springboard stomp for a new fall. Jericho responded by catching Titan with a backbreaker for a two count. Jericho went for a Lionsault but Titan moved out of the way.

Titan planted Jericho with a tornado DDT for two. Titan rocked Jericho with a flying double stomp for two. Titan went for a submission but Jericho broke free. Jericho caught Titan going for a dive with a Codebreaker for two. Titan avoided the Judas Effect by catching Jericho with a leg lariat. Titan planted Jericho with a fisherman’s driver for two. Titan went for a springboard. Jericho countered by catching Titan in the Walls of Jericho for the win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 12:00.

—Bishop Kaur and Toa Liona ran down attacking Jericho after the match. The crowd cheered as Hook ran down whacking Kaur and Liona with a kendo stick.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The involvement of CMLL wrestlers being part of AEW show isn’t really clicking with me. There are some CMLL wrestlers who get wins on shows but not against any established names who the crowds see as stars. The match itself was good as Jericho and Titan worked hard. The post-match angle was fine with Hook returning the favour making the save for Jericho. The pairing of Jericho and Hook hasn’t gotten my interest.)

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. Tony hyped the AEW Tag Team Title tournament. Tony called Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to the ring. Wheeler said their match at Revolution didn’t go their way. He said that’s life. He said they can get up and keep moving forward. He said 2024 is 10 years of FTR. He spoke about an AEW Tag Team Title tournament. He said FTR has entered the ring.

Harwood said Collision has been built on the back of tag team wrestling. He added it would be easy to call FTR the best tag team in the world. He said they’ll win the tournament and run the division. He said he’s not a liar. He said FTR can’t confidently say they’ve been firing on all cylinders. He questioned if FTR should be in the tournament. He told the fans if they’ll have them, they’ll give everything until they can’t back up. He said they hope to become three-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

The Infantry’s Charlie Bravo and Sean Dean came out. Dean introduced them as the most dynamic, the most popular, the most handsome, the flyest, the coolest and most handsome tag team. Bravo said he respects FTR and everything they’ve done. He added when it comes to the tournament, may the best team win. The two teams shook hands. Bravo said, “because we’re coming for both of your spots, so that we can give the tag team division what it really needs – A Revival!” Say yeah. Harwood said that’s cute. Harwood said Revival is dead. Harwood said Infantry too if they meet in the tournament.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good promo from Bravo and Dean as they showed great confidence on the mic. I would’ve liked it if we got to see Bravo and Dean get some wins on AEW TV before taking part in the tournament. Good stuff here setting up a likely tournament match with FTR and Infantry.)

—They aired an AEW Big Business hype video.

(6) MISTICO vs. ANGELICO (w/Serpentico)

Angelico and Mistico were evenly matched to start. Mystico took the early lead catching Angelico with a handspring elbow. [c]

Mistico rocked Angelico with a 619 as they returned from break. Mistico connected with a top to Serpentine on the floor. Mistico caught Angelico with a flying hurricanrana on the floor. Mistico connected with a slingshot corkscrew splash to Angelico for two. Mistico connected with a Swanton Bomb for two. Mistico went for a dive but Angelico moved out of the way. Angelico caught Mistico with a rollup for a close two. Angelico argued with the referee. Mistico caught Angelico with a rollup for two. Angelico connected with a hook kick. Mistico responded by catching Angelico with a screw kick for two. Mistico caught Angelico with La Mistica. Mistico followed by applying a Fujiwara arm bar for the submission win.

WINNER: Mistico in 9:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match for those who are fans of Lucha Libre. I’ll say it again this involvement with CMLL wrestlers being added on AEW TV isn’t doing much for me. Here’s my question. Can anyone remember the last time Angelico had a win on Dynamite or Collision? They gave Mistico the win. I’m not really sure what this win does for Mistico.)

(7) MARK BRISCOE & JAY LETHAL & JEFF JARRETT vs. MALAKAI BLACK & BRODIE KING & BUDDY MATTHEWS (House of Black) —Atlanta Street Fight

Lethal caught King with a tope to the floor. Briscoe delivered a flying elbow from the ring apron to Black on the floor. Briscoe grabbed a stack of chairs. Jarrett whacked King with a chair. Lethal went for a dive but King caught him with a forearm smash. King delivered a running crossbody sending Lethal crashing through a table on the floor. King shoved Briscoe who went crashing onto a stack of chairs on the floor. [c]

Matthews placed lighter fluid on a table. Black went to light the table. Sonjay Dutt whacked King with a guitar. King no-sold it. Dutt went to leave. Julia Hart appeared. Hart gave Matthews gasoline. Matthews dumped gasoline onto Dutt. Hart went to burn Dutt. Karen Jarrett came out. Karen gave Matthews a low blow. Dutt shoved Matthew who went crashing through a table off the entrance ramp. Hart kneed Dutt in the gut. Hart spat mist in Karen’s face.

King placed Lethal in a sleeper hold. Jarrett smashed his guitar over King’s head. Jarrett shoved King who went crashing through a table on the floor. Black rocked Jarrett with Black Mass. Everyone was laid out apart from Black and Briscoe. Hart gave Black a spike. Briscoe stopped Black. The crowd cheered as Briscoe gave Black the Jay Driller. Hart stopped Briscoe from using the spike. Briscoe leaped off a chair but Black and Matthews caught him. Black and Matthews planted Briscoe with a powerbomb on the ring apron. Hart lit up the table with fire. Black and Matthews delivered a powerbomb to Briscoe through a flaming table. Black covered Briscoe for the win.

WINNERS: Malakai Black, Brodie King & Buddy Matthews in 12:50

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine plunder weapons match as everyone worked hard. The flaming table stop was a pretty cool finish. Credit to Mark Briscoe for taking the flaming table spot. We have now seen a match with weapons on the Revolution PPV, Dynamite and Collision. AEW is really overdoing it with weapons matches. The specialness of seeing weapon matches just isn’t there anymore.)