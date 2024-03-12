FREE PODCAST 3/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Cole grills Cody, Gauntlet match for IC Title shot against Gunther, Becky vs. Live, on-site report, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly. They talk about the very good lengthy Gauntlet main event match that came down to Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable, plus Drew McIntyre’s latest delightful promo segment with Seth Rollins, Michael Cole’s grilling of Cody Rhodes, and more including caller and email contributions. They also talk with an on-site correspondent who attended Raw and shares off-air happenings such as the crowd response to Becky Lynch compared to Rhea Ripley.

