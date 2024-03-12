NXT PREVIEW (3/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen – North American Championship match
- Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears
- Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace
