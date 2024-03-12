News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (3/12): Announced matches, location, how to watch

March 12, 2024

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen – North American Championship match
  • Ridge Holland vs. Shawn Spears
  • Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

