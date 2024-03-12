VIP AUDIO 3/11 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Gauntlet match for IC Title shot at WrestleMania, Cole grills Cody, Drew mocks Seth, Kabuki Warriors defend, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 11 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Gauntlet match for IC Title shot at WrestleMania, Michael Cole grills Cody Rhodes about whether he ought to trust Set Rollins as a partner, Drew McIntyre mocks Seth Rollins but Seth fires back, Kabuki Warriors defend against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and more.

