VIP AUDIO 3/11 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Gauntlet match for IC Title shot at WrestleMania, Cole grills Cody, Drew mocks Seth, Kabuki Warriors defend, more (28 min.)

March 12, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 11 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Gauntlet match for IC Title shot at WrestleMania, Michael Cole grills Cody Rhodes about whether he ought to trust Set Rollins as a partner, Drew McIntyre mocks Seth Rollins but Seth fires back, Kabuki Warriors defend against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and more.

