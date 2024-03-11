VIP AUDIO 3/11 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss the continued rise of The System, two title changes, state of Knockouts tag team division, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo cover a busy week in TNA, which included a go-home show and the Sacrifice TNA+ special. Topics include the continued rise of The System, two title changes, the state of the Knockouts tag team division, Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin, Dirty Dango in the main event of the TV show, and the Sacrifice main event of Moose vs. Eric Young.

