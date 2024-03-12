News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss latest on McMahon lawsuit, Marcedes Monet-AEW, Road to WrestleMania, Drew, Becky, Cena at Oscars, Okada, more (146 min.)

March 12, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They discuss these topics:

  • The naming of Nick Khan, Brad Blum, and Stephanie McMahon as officers not sued as mentioned in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon.
  • The potential impact and politics of Mercedes Monet in AEW.
  • The first week of Okada in AEW as a full-time wrestler and some discussion of his reported salary and storyline direction.
  • Bryan Danielson’s comments about AEW’s approach not needing any changes of significance and Tony Khan’s comments about the booking team overall.
  • The Rock & Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre stories on the Road to WrestleMania on Smackdown last week and Raw this week.
  • John Cena’s Oscars appearance and thoughts on his personality outside of WWE in movies, TV shows, and talk shows.
  • Some praise for Batista’s acting.
  • The Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley situation and the Gauntlet match on Raw to earn the IC Title match against Gunther.
  • And more sprinkled in throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024