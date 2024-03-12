FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss latest on McMahon lawsuit, Marcedes Monet-AEW, Road to WrestleMania, Drew, Becky, Cena at Oscars, Okada, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They discuss these topics:
- The naming of Nick Khan, Brad Blum, and Stephanie McMahon as officers not sued as mentioned in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon.
- The potential impact and politics of Mercedes Monet in AEW.
- The first week of Okada in AEW as a full-time wrestler and some discussion of his reported salary and storyline direction.
- Bryan Danielson’s comments about AEW’s approach not needing any changes of significance and Tony Khan’s comments about the booking team overall.
- The Rock & Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre stories on the Road to WrestleMania on Smackdown last week and Raw this week.
- John Cena’s Oscars appearance and thoughts on his personality outside of WWE in movies, TV shows, and talk shows.
- Some praise for Batista’s acting.
- The Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley situation and the Gauntlet match on Raw to earn the IC Title match against Gunther.
- And more sprinkled in throughout.
