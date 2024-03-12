AEW DYNAMITE BIG BUSINESS PREVIEW (3/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,535 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,248.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – AEW World Championship

The Elite vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo & Pac

Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Willow Nightingale vs. Riho

Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Gates of Agony

