AEW DYNAMITE BIG BUSINESS PREVIEW (3/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Where: Boston, Mass. at TD Garden Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,535 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,248.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow – AEW World Championship
- The Elite vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo & Pac
- Darby Allin vs. Jay White
- Willow Nightingale vs. Riho
- Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Gates of Agony
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/6): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Okada’s debut with The Bucks, Ospreay vs. Fletcher main event, Hook vs. Brian Cage for FTW Title, Swerve reacts to Joe retaining at PPV, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW wrestler sidelined by a broken jaw
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.