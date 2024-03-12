FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Vince gives Kofi opportunity, Shane explains, Styles-Orton heats up, on-site correspondent, Becky-Charlotte, live callers (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (3-13-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Dayton, Ohio, followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Vince McMahon giving Kofi an opportunity, Shane McMahon explains his motivations, A.J. Styles and Randy Orton make people care about their match, Becky Lynch verbally spars with Charlotte and takes digs at Ronda Rousey, and more Fastlane fallout and WrestleMania developments.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO