VIP AUDIO 3/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Latest on McMahon lawsuit, Marcedes Monet-AEW, Road to WrestleMania, Drew, Becky, Cena at Oscars, Okada, more (131 min.)

The naming of Nick Khan, Brad Blum, and Stephanie McMahon as officers not sued as mentioned in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The potential impact and politics of Mercedes Monet in AEW.

The first week of Okada in AEW as a full-time wrestler and some discussion of his reported salary and storyline direction.

Bryan Danielson’s comments about AEW’s approach not needing any changes of significance and Tony Khan’s comments about the booking team overall.

The Rock & Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre stories on the Road to WrestleMania on Smackdown last week and Raw this week.

John Cena’s Oscars appearance and thoughts on his personality outside of WWE in movies, TV shows, and talk shows.

Some praise for Batista’s acting.

The Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley situation and the Gauntlet match on Raw to earn the IC Title match against Gunther.

And more sprinkled in throughout.

