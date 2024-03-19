TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (3/14): Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin for X Division Title, Josh Alexander addresses audience, Nemeth & Baily & Seven vs. Maclin & The Rascalz, Henrdy vs. Francis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 14, 2024

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED ON AXS TV

(1) MUSTAFA ALI (c) vs. CHRIS SABIN — TNA Wrestling X Division Title match- HIT

I love a good match between two good wrestlers. This was a good match between two good wrestlers. However, it wasn’t as good as their match at Sacrifice. The automatic rematch clause is getting to be a bit cumbersome, and I’m not sure how I feel about it nowadays.

SPEEDBALL MOUNTAIN AND NIC NEMETH BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MISS

Wow, this was a mess. It just seems like they are three wrestlers put together because they are faces, not because they are particularly aligned or have similar styles or trainers or something else that brings a faction together. This is just three good guys hanging because they are the good guys. They aren’t on the same page in any way shape or form.

JOSH ALEXANDER ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

I really liked this. I think that Josh Alexander refocusing and redirecting on Hammerstone is a great piece of work to keep him away from the World Title picture for a little while and help familiarize the TNA audience with Hammerstone a bit more. Absolutely brilliant. Adding Dirty Dango in as a spoiler to help build the feud is a great choice, especially after his amazing match last week with Alexander.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. OLEG PRUDIUS – MISS

I missed this match because I had to pee. I live in a small apartment where the bathroom is ten feet from my couch, and I missed this match. I had to rewind to see it. That quick of a submission is a statement. I’m not sure what that statement is, but it doesn’t seem like one that is rainbows and sunshine.

(3) ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN – HIT

These guys. Frankie Kazarian has really come into his own as a heel lately. It was a great match, and it went a lot harder than it probably needed to- which is a gift in its own right. The post match beat down of Ace Austin with Eric Young making the save was a nice cherry on top for a really strong match that showcased both wrestlers looking good.

CRAZZY STEVE ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Look, I’m all for the “Not a man alive” bit summoning PCO. It’s great. It’s simple. I’m here for it. It’s probably a good thing that Swinger and Bully Ray aren’t on the roster anymore, because Crazzy Steve has been going after all the old ECW guys.

THE SYSTEM BASKS IN THE GLORY OF THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENTS – HIT

Sometimes, just sometimes being the smarmy winners just works. There are times you want to really tell those guys off, but you don’t because they’ve EARNED it. They put in the hours, they have the accolades to prove it. They are the people to beat. This is a new version of Fortune or The Main Event Mafia. It’s a trope as old as pro-wrestling, but these guys have done it well.

TIME MACHINE BACKSTAGE INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – HIT

I love the subtle ways that they are breaking this group apart, its all predicated on Alex Shelley’s insecurity with having lost the World Title, and blaming it on his fellow Time Machine members. It’s a slow motion car wreck that you are powerless to stop, and you know if they got some couples counseling to improve their communication skill and resolve the issues it would all be hugs and love again. It’s just the quiet tiny build up of issues. It’s so good.

(4) JOE HENDRY vs. A.J. FRANCIS – MINOR HIT

This match was fine, but I’m going to talk about a different thing for a second. Does AJ Francis buy his gear from Temu? It must be custom, but it all feels like it was going for a particular style, but it missed the mark. Also, AJ Francis, you are no longer Top Dolla, please stop putting so much money imagery on your clothes, develop your look. That said, it was a fine match, but we got the Rich Swann heel turn in the end, so this story line is still developing.

ASH BY ELEGANCE ON SOUNDCHECK WITH ALAN ANGELS – MINOR HIT

OK, I’ll bite. Alan Angels is the first to really put over the Ash by Elegance beauty thing. Someone besides Matthew Rehwoldt and The Personal Concierge had to at some point. It made me laugh. I’m a simple man.

(5) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) vs. BEAA MOSS & VANNA BLACK – MINOR HIT

Ok, love the new gear, the new music, and that Spitfire is being taken seriously. It was still the second squash of the night, at least it wasn’t talent on the roster.

TASHA STEELZ STEALS THE MIC- MINOR HIT

Okay, I admit, I’ve got a soft spot for these. Love a promo that’s about the upcoming show.

(6) NIC NEMETH & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & TRENT SEVEN vs. STEVE MACLIN & THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) – HIT

This was a fantastic match, and a real showcase for Trent Seven. It felt like he never left the ring at all during this match. I know it’s not true, because Nic Nemeth got the win, and I’m reasonably sure that Mike Bailey got some spots in as well. It was a really great trios match, and while I feel like Seven got the biggest slice of the pie, everyone did get a bit of shine throughout. I really loved the chaos that The System brought in at the end to beat down on Nemeth and Speedball Mountain. It’s interesting that the heel factions aren’t exactly aligned, but aren’t working together either.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

This was a great episode for a bit of a time where there aren’t any PLE’s or PPV’s coming up. It helped establish a lot of the feuds and continued others. Most importantly the things outside of the ring made me want to see what was going to happen in the matches next week.

