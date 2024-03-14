TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/14): Lilly’s report on Ali vs. Sabin, Nemeth & Speedball Mountain vs. Maclin & The Rascalz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 14, 2024

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-Show open.

(1) MUSTAFA ALI (c) vs. CHRIS SABIN — TNA Wrestling X Division Title match

Sabin took out Ali’s personal security before the match and immediately threw Ali out of the ring and hit a dive. Back in the ring, Sabin followed up with chops and hung Ali upside down in the corner. Sabin put Ali in an armbar on the mat. Ali made a comeback and gave Sabin a neckbreaker. Ali shouted “You are not the leader that we need!” Ali put Sabin in a chinlock. Ali got a two count after a DDT.

Sabin made a comeback after a dropkick. Sabin got a two count after a DDT. Sabin chopped Ali. They traded superkicks. Ali chopped Sabin, then missed a moonsault. Ali tried to hit Sabin with the belt, but Sabin clotheslined him. Sabin was going to hit Ali with the belt, but Ali escaped and rolled up Sabin (with his feet on the ropes) for the pin. Sabin was disappointed after the match and stared at the belt. [c]

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fine contest to open the show. Ali’s cheating ways continue. They seem to be building to something with Sabin being continually frustrated.)

-Nic Nemeth, Mike Bailey, and Trent Seven dd a promo about their upcoming match. Nemeth said they would take Steve Maclin and the Rascalz to the Danger Zone.

-Josh Alexander promo. Fans had an extended “Walking Weapon” chant. He said no wrestler is better than him when he’s focused and locked in. He said he proved it when he beat Will Ospreay and when he held the world title longer than anyone. He talked about relinquishing the title in Windsor. He said he’s now focused on regaining the title. He brought up Hammerstone and said he brought the fight of his life, which led to him signing in TNA.

Alexander said Hammerstone couldn’t beat him fair and square and had to cheat to win in their rematch. Alexander noted that Hammerstone tapped, but the referee didn’t see it. He said that Hammerstone took his headgear but it’s not his identity; his heart is his identity. He thanked Hammerstone for letting him be focused on something other than the title; he is now focused on kicking Hammerstone’s ass. He called out Hammerstone to fight right now.

Alpha Bravo and Oleg Prudius came out instead. Bravo said that Alexander lost at Sacrifice because Dirty Dango softened him up. Alexander asked where is Dango. Dango attacked him from behind, but Alexander fought him off. Oleg got in the ring but was held back by security. They also held back Alexander. Santino Marella walked to the stage. He made a match between them right now.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. OLEG PRUDIUS

After some early offense from Oleg, Alexander quickly put Oleg in the ankle lock. Oleg tapped. [c]

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 1:00.

-Crazzy Steve walked to the stage. Fans chanted his name. He talked about the men he recently defeated such as Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Joe Hendry. He said he’s the only champion who defends the title every time he steps in the ring. He said there is no human alive that can handle the pressure he has. The lights went out and PCO made his entrance. They faced off. Steve backed up and left through the tunnel.

(3) ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey) vs. FRANKE KAZARIAN

A clip aired of ABC facing off with Frankie Kazarian backstage at Sacrifice. Frankie made Jade Chung announce to the fans that he is the King of TNA. Ace attacked Frankie and got a two count after a roll up. Ace clotheslined Frankie and kicked him on the apron. Frankie snapped Ace’s neck on the top rope. Frankie knocked Ace from the top rope to the floor. [c]

Ace made a comeback with punches and kicks. Ace nailed Frankie with a kick off the ropes for a two count. Frankie escaped The Fold, but Ace was able to roll him up for another two count. Frankie put Ace on his shoulders and dropped him backwards for a two count. Ace dropkicked Frankie in the knees. Frankie managed to get Ace in a chicken wing and got the tapout win.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 10:00.

Frankie attacked Bey after the match. Eric Young ran in for the save.

(D.L.’s Take: This match got good heat and the fans were solidly behind Ace. Frankie’s heel turn continues to be a success. I’m an advocate for seeing ABC in occasional singles action.)

-The System promo. Moose went over his accolades going back to college football. He said he played in the Bill Belichick system but being in The System was better. Brian Myers an Eddie Edwards talked about their wrestling accomplishments. A crawl ran at the bottom of the screen with the title wins and awards. They ended by saying “Trust The System.” [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Time Machine backstage. She talked about their recent losses. Before they could even answer. The Grizzled Young Vets interrupted and said they were the top team. Chris Sabin said he didn’t need this right now. The Vets smirked and walked off.

(4) JOE HENDRY vs. A.J. FRANCIS

Before the match, they showed AJ at a charity basketball game. Hendry took the mic before the match. He said on paper he should be afraid of AJ because he is a giant. He said AJ is also an artist and did the song “We Outside”. He said on the inside “we sensitive.” He said AJ was sensitive when people said things like “AJ sucks” (the fans started chanting it). He said you could turn the frown upside down by chanting “We believe!”. AJ attacked Hendry in the middle of saying his name. Fans chanted AJ sucks. The bell finally rang.

Hendry came back with punches and chops. AJ suplexed Hendry. AJ stretched Hendry’s arms around the ringpost, then threw him into the corner. Hendry escaped a chokeslam. AJ gave Hendry a back suplex. AJ put Hendry in a chinlock/armlock combination. Hendry tried to slam AJ, but AJ fell on him for a two count. Hendry rallied with clotheslines. AJ shoulderblocked Hendry to the mat. Hendry DDT’d AJ. Hendry shoulderblocked and slammed AJ for a two count. Hendry accidentally charged into the referee.

AJ brought a chair from under the ring. Hendry dropkicked the chair into AJ. They both went for the chair, but Rich Swann ran in and stepped on the chair. Swann teased hitting AJ but hit Hendry with it instead. Swann hit Hendry again with the chair. AJ chokeslammed Hendry. The referee recovered and counted the pin. [c]

WINNER: A.J. Francis in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match wasn’t great, but at least the storyline finally advanced with the Rich Swann turn happening. It will be interesting to see who Hendry recruits.)

-Sound Check segment with Alan Angels. Alan wore a neck brace. The guest this week was Ash By Elegance and her assistant. Ash and the assistant complained about the accommodations and the lack of champagne. Alan kissed up to Ash. Ash announced that she will be having her third match next week. She left. Alan was happy that she touched him and called it the best episode ever.

(5) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) vs. BEAA MOSS & VANNA BLACK

MK Ultra walked to ringside to watch the match. They were followed by Decay, who observed from the stage. Dani and Moss started the match. Dani slammed Moss. Spitfire double teamed Moss. Jody gave Moss several clotheslines. Dani suplexed both opponents. Dani gave Black a sitout powerbomb and Jody got the pin, [c]

WINNERS: Spitfire in 2:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Showcase match to spotlight the new tag team champs.)