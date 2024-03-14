FREE PODCAST 3/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Grantland’s David Shoemaker talks Bryan-Hunter angle on Raw, Punk effect in Chicago, Hogan/Cena alliance, Brock-Taker, live caller questions on WM30, email questions (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-14-2014), Wade Keller interviews Grantland’s David Shoemaker featuring in-depth analysis of Daniel Bryan-Hunter angle on Raw, C.M. Punk effect in Chicago, Hulk Hogan/John Cena alliance, Brock Lesnar-Taker hype, and more with live caller questions and email questions.

