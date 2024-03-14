AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/13): Mercedes Moné debut draws disappointing viewership, full details, context, and year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 801,000 viewers, above last week’s year-low viewership of 779,000, but below the prior ten week average this year of 819,000. Whether that is indicative of a lack of awareness of the former Sasha Banks being teased for the show or a lack of overall interest in her returning isn’t clear. That will become more clear with next week’s rating where she is being overtly advertised.

Also, this show featured advertised appearances from Kazuchika Okada (in a match) and Will Ospreay (a promo), two of AEW’s more expensive recent full-time signings, which reflects on their initial drawing power also.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 852,000 viewers. Two years ago this week it drew 993,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.27, the same as last week. The average so far this year in the prior ten weeks was 0.29.

One year ago this week, the demo also drew 0.27. The average the first ten weeks last year was 0.30.

Two years ago this week, it drew a 0.38 rating. The ten-week average was 0.39.