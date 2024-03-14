WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (3/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, March 15, 2024
Where: Memphis, Tenn. at FedEx Forum
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,122 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,122.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Bayley vs. Dakota Kai
- Rey Mysterio will return
- The Rock to appear again
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/8): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Rhodes & Rollins appear to address Rock & Reigns, Logan Paul returns, Theory & Waller vs. Owens & Orton, Lashley vs. Kross
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paul Burchill says Disney wasn’t happy about his WWE pirate gimmick, raves about Drew McIntyre
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.