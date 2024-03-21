FREE PODCAST 3/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Announcer Mick Karch talks AWA’s place in history, AWA-WWF war, Hogan in AWA, WrestleMania 30 line-up, remembering Billy Robinson, Zumhoff’s conviction on sexual misconduct (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (3-21-2014), Wade Keller interviews former AWA and longtime indy announcer Mick Karch, who also ran the Nick Bockwinkel fan club and wrote a column for Pro Wrestling Torch in the late 1980s. Topics during this interview include the state of wrestling announcing and the key aspect that’s missing in the modern era, the AWA’s place in history, whether WrestleMania 30 stacks up to past WrestleManias, the late Billy Robinson’s impact on the AWA to the conviction of Buck Zumhoff on sexual misconduct charges, Hulk Hogan’s first top babyface run in the AWA, the AWA-WWF War in Minneapolis/St. Paul, and more.

