TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (3/21): Announced matches, how to watch

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

March 21, 2024

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Where: St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario (Taped)

How To Watch: AXS TV, YouTube (Impact Insiders), TNA+

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Knockouts Title Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz
  • We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth
  • Mustafa Ali’s Referendum
  • Time Splitters vs. The Grizzled Young Vets
  • Ash By Elegance in action
  • Digital Media Title Match: Crazzy Steve vs. PCO

