AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (3/20): No week two bump for show featuring three big new acquisitions – Okada, Ospreay, Moné

AEW Dynamite averaged 800,000 viewers last week, essentially flat compared to last week’s episode that drew 801,000 for the debut of Mercedes Moné along with appearances from Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay. The last two weeks with the Big Three signings of 2024 has averaged 18,000 fewer viewers than the average in the prior 10 weeks this year.

The 2024 average so far is 816,000 viewers. One year ago, the first 12 weeks of 2023 averaged 913,000 viewers. Two years ago, the first 12 weeks of 2022 averaged 1,002,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, last night’s episode drew a 0.27 rating, even with the prior two weeks. The average through 12 weeks is 0.29.

One year ago, the average through 12 weeks was 0.31. Two years ago, the average through 12 weeks was 0.39.

Dynamite competed with NCAA men’s basketball on Tru TV and an NBA game on ESPN. It finished fourth on cable behind two college games and the one NBA game. It finished no. 14 overall on broadcast and cable.

The following were the advertised matches and segments…

Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland – TNT Championship I Quit match

Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW Continental Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Thunder Rosa

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Mercedes Moné to speak

A special episode of AEW Rampage immediately followed Dynamite. It averaged 541,000 viewers and a 0.18. demo rating.