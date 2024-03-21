Winner of 2024 New Japan Cup Revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The 2024 New Japan Cup, the company’s yearly single-elimination tournament in March to crown a challenger for the Heavyweight Championship in April at Sakura Genesis, ended yesterday.

Yota Tsuji, who only returned from excursion ten months ago, won the tournament, outlasting the rest of the field of 28. He defeated Jeff Cobb, El Phantasmo, Ren Narita, EVIL and finally three-time Cup winner Hirooki Goto in the finals. Goto is setting into a lower spot on the card in recent years and was a surprise finalist who may have been booked to lose to David Finlay, who had to exit the tournament for an undisclosed illness, earlier in the tournament.

Yota Tsuji will face champion Tetsuya Naito in the main event of Sakura Genesis on April 6. It’s an inter-faction match as Tsuji was the most recent addition to the Naito-led faction Los Ingobernables de Japon.