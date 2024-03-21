TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/21): Lilly’s report on Grace vs. Steelz, Time Splitters vs. Grizzled Young Vets

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 21, 2024

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-Mustafa Ali walked to ringside and sat in on commentary.

(1) LEON SLATER vs. CHRIS BEY vs. ALAN ANGELS vs. JASON HOTCH vs. KEVIN s. JAKE SOMETHING

This match determined the number one contender to the X Division Title. Slater was signed during the tryouts in the UK. John Skyler got on the mic on the way to the ring and said that Hotch is there to prevent the others from getting the title shot. Knight knocked Hotch out of the ring and did a dive on him. Jake was ganged up on and booted to the floor. Knight did a crossbody on Angels and Bey. Hotch suplexed Knight, to Ali’s delight. [c]

Hotch was still on offense coming out of the break. Bey made a comeback on Hotch. Angels gave Bey a DDT. Jake and Angels battled. Slater and Knight worked together to take out Jake and Angels. Slater and Knight traded punches and moves. Angels recovered but was powerbombed by Jake. Bey gave Jake a rana. Fans chanted “TNA!” as Ali stood and clapped. Slater and Angels battled. Slater did a dive on the outside to Bey, which got a good reaction.

Slater did a spectacular dive over Jake (who was on the top turnbuckle) onto the floor on Bey and Angels. Knight dropkicked Hotch to the floor. Jake powerbombed Slater. Jake gave Hotch Into the Void and got the pin. Ali was shocked.

WINNER: Jake Something in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action and a heck of an opener. Everyone had a chance to shine and I thought Slater made quite an impression as a newcomer. Ali vs. Jake should be an intriguing feud and match.)

-Dirty Dango promo. He was with Alpha Bravo and Oleg Prudius. They were outside. Dango talked about cat food. He complained about dirt sheet writers burying him. He talked about taking Josh Alexander to the limit. He said he only lost because his shoes were untied. He said you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. He said he had two anchors pulling him down. Bravo sat but Oleg refused. Dango said that Oleg didn’t listen, which is why he lost to Alexander. Oleg walked off. Dango yelled that he made Oleg. [c]

-Gia Miller interviews AJ Francis and Rich Swann backstage. She asked for an explanation of Swann’s heel turn from last week. AJ Francis said she would have to wait until next week when they do it in the ring. AJ waived Gia off and said they have a first class flight to catch.

-Deaner did an in-ring promo. He complained that he hadn’t been himself the last few years and that all of his decisions led to failure. He said he was to blame for his own failures. He said his best decision was becoming a wrestling fan. The fans cheered. He talked about his passion for wrestling. He said he lost his passion but he needs to get it back — with the fan’s help. He said from this point forward, all of his decisions would be up to the people.

The Grizzled Young Vets walked to the stage. Zack Gibson asked if Deaner thought anyone cared about him. Gibson said that Deaner should take their advice. He also insulted the fans. He said Deaner should quit and that he offers nothing to wrestling. The Vets got in the ring. Gibson told Deaner to get out of the ring. Deaner was leaving but he stopped and said he made a promise to the people. He said the fans would decide if he leaves. He asked the fans and they said he should stay. They traded words and Deaner attacked the Vets, who got the better of him. The Time Splitters ran out for the save.

(2) TIME SPILTTERS (Alex Shelley & Kushida) vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Drake and Shelley started the match. Kushida took Gibson to the mat. The Splitters double teamed Gibson, but the Vets regained the advantage. Kushida kicked Drake’s arm. Shelley worked on Drake’s arm. Kushida dropkicked Drake to the floor. [c]

The Splitters worked on Gibson’s arm. The Vets double teamed Shelley. Shelley made the hot tag to Kushida, who ran wild. The Vets double teamed Kushida. Shelley decked Gibson on the outside. The Splitters double teamed Drake. Gibson drove Shelley into the corner, knocking Kushida off the top rope. Kushida punched Drake as he was trying to do the Doomsday Device. Kushida put the Hoverboard Lock on Drake and Drake tapped.

WINNERS: The Time Splitters in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good tag team action. I was a little surprised that the Vets lost so cleanly. I suspect these teams may face each other again.)

-Tom Hannifan did a sit down interview with Hammerstone. He talked about wrestling on Xplosion years ago and people thought he wasn’t ready, which put a chip on his shoulder. He talked about wrestling around the world to get better. He talked about his matches with Josh Alexander. He said he wanted to face the best and he was excited. He said he was prepared. Hannifan said that he failed in their first match; Hammerstone took exception to it. Hannifan noted that Hammerstone won at Sacrifice but cheated by using a low blow. Hammerstone said he was fast tracking his way to the top. He said he was bigger, stronger, and smarter. He held up Josh Alexander’s headgear and said it would be a reminder to Alexander of what happened to him. Hammerstone asked if there were more questions, then he left. [c]

(3) CRAZZY STEVE vs. PCO — TNA Digital Media Title match

Steve attacked PCO from behind. Steve ran PCO’s head into the post. PCO fought back. PCO accidentally splashed the post. Back in the ring, Steve got a two count. Steve punched and kicked PCO. Steve twisted PCO’s neck. PCO made a comeback. PCO legdropped Steve. PCO hit the De-animator. PCO dropped an elbow on Steve. Kon walked to the ring with weapons. Kon threw weapons into the ring. PCO did a running cannonball dive on Kon. PCO attacked Kon with a metal trash can. Steve attacked PCO from behind and gouged his eyes. Kon dropped PCO onto some chairs that were set up at ringside. Steve rolled up PCO and got the pin.

WINNER: Crazy Steve in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This never really got out of first gear and was more of a backdrop to continue the Kon vs. PCO feud.)

-Decay promo. Rosemary talked about a rematch for the Knockouts Tag Team titles. MK Ultra walked down the stairs behind them. Killer Kelly said they were first in line for the rematch. Rosemary said they should settle it in the ring. [c]